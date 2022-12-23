FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rashad Hakim is thankful for the outpouring of support from the community following the death of his son.

“He was good at baseball, volleyball, he ran cross country, he ran track he did a little of everything,” he said. “He loved sports, he loved his family, he loved being a big brother. Just regular kid stuff. He loved going to the movies dancing, listening to music just having fun, just being a kid.”

Hakim was at the AME Ministries church on Friday afternoon with other community members.

He also talked about the person who has been charged with taking his son’s life; 39-year-old Lisa Spoors.

“I hope she gets convicted for the max,” he said.

Spoors worked at Fresno State but had been in trouble in the past. Spoors was convicted of a DUI in 2008 and was warned by a judge at the time that if it happened again, Spoors could face a murder charge.

In the recent incident, Spoors was found to be both under the influence of illicit and prescription drugs. If convicted Spoors could face 15 years to life in prison.