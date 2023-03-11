FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A rare tornado warning was issued for Fresno County on Saturday afternoon.

“It said warning, tornado, take cover make sure you’re in a safe place,” Kerman resident Rosalina Scarna who got the warning said.

She said she had never experienced something like this before.

“I felt really really scared because it was really loud, it sounded like there was a tornado out there,” she added.

The National Weather Service issued the warning at 3:45 p.m., after tracking cells indicating rotation. They also say a confirmed funnel was spotted, but no evidence it ever touched the ground. By 4:15 p.m. the warning had expired, and clear skies could be seen across the Kerman area, as the storm moved toward Fresno.

National Weather Service Meteorologist JP Kalb said the conditions for a warning were just right.

“A lot of it was the daytime warming today because the conditions got a lot warmer,” Kalb said.

And it wasn’t just the heavy downpours of rain and the tornado warning, hail could be spotted across the Kerman area too. Some pieces were just smaller than a nickel.

Hail could be seen covering some roads and orchards.

Multiple lightning strikes could also be spotted across the county as the storm continued into the early evening.

“Very crazy because you don’t hear about this in California,” Scarna said.