ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A rare Korean War Era helicopter has been donated to the Castle Air Museum in Atwater.

Castle Air says the limited Hiller UH-12A/OH-23A Raven was donated by the Hiller Aviation Museum in the Bay Area.

Officials say the helicopter was designed by the Hiller Aircraft Company for utility use and observation just before the Korean War, which broke out in June 1950.

The museum states there are very few examples of this type of helicopter and will have it on display during special events like the Open Cockpit Day on May 18, 2024.