Rapid testing becoming more common at Central Valley hospitals

One test being used can show a result in several minutes

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — More hospitals in the Central Valley are getting access to rapid COVID-19 testing, allowing them to widen their net on who can get tested for the virus.

The accessibility has helped some hospitals not have to rely on laboratories to get results.

One of them is Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia, which got access to the COVID-19 testing cartridges for ID NOW machines from Abbott Labs. After a sample is placed inside, the machine produces a result in several minutes.

“Any employee, physician, or resident that is symptomatic — we’re doing all of that testing ourselves as well,” said CEO Gary Herbst. “We’re also able to test in the emergency department.”

Having access to thousands of cartridges, Kaweah Delta has begun to be more liberal with its testing. Possible asymptomatic carriers are able to be tested now, especially if they have at-risk individuals at home.

“It would be very good to know if they were positive or not because then they could make a decision: I’m not going back home, or I’m going to stay some place else,” Herbst said.

Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville recently received an ID NOW machine and cartridges through the state. However, the hospital is still reserving testing for suspected cases and those showing symptoms.

In Madera County, Madera Community Hospital is now using the rapid test by California-based Cepheid. That test, which is being used by Fresno hospitals, can turn results in less than an hour.

Dr. Bakht Roshan, an infectious disease specialist at Madera Community Hospital, said staff there has taken an approach similar to Kaweah Delta’s — expanding their scope of testing.

“Everyday we are testing two-to-three people from the emergency department who are admitted to the hospital for COVID-19,” Roshan said. “A lot of them we know are low-risk, but it is our policy to basically test as many people as possible and not to miss anyone.”

With these rapid tests, most hospitals are able to turn around a hundred a day.

A reminder, if you do suspect you have the virus, be sure to call your doctor. Or, at least call your hospital ahead of time.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.