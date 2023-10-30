FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Randy’s Donuts is coming to Fresno to take over the old Bulldog Fan Zone located near Fresno State.

The Bulldog Fan Zone, on Shaw Avenue and Maple Avenue in Fresno, permanently closed its doors in January, after 23 years in business.

Based on the signage on the windows of the old Bulldog Fan Zone, posters say “Coming Soon, Randy’s” with the Randy’s Donuts logo. Images on the posters also show their famous donuts displayed across the building – and a poster on the door shows the famous giant donut on top of their building located in Los Angeles.

Starting in 1952, Randy’s Donuts says it is the most recognized donut shop in the world. Their giant rooftop donut has attracted visitors from all over, making it one of the most iconic locations in Los Angeles. It is also widely known for its numerous appearances in movies, television, and brand advertising.