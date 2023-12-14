FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A second location in Fresno is now being converted into a Randy’s Donuts.

As of Thursday, signage showing the work underway can be seen on what was the former Regency Cleaners located on Bullard and Palm avenues.

Based on the signage on the windows of the old Bulldog Fan Zone, the Regency cleaner’s location has similar posters covering the windows saying “Coming Soon Randy’s” with the Randy’s Donuts logo. The signs show their famous donuts, as well as one of their famous giant donut on top of their building in Los Angeles.

The first location confirmed in Fresno was the old Bulldog Fan Zone, located on Shaw Avenue and Maple Avenue.

Starting in 1952, Randy’s Donuts says it is the most recognized donut shop in the world. Their giant rooftop donut has attracted visitors from all over, making it one of the most iconic locations in Los Angeles. It is also widely known for its numerous appearances in movies, television, and brand advertising.