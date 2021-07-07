Raising Cane’s opens in Hanford today. Here are the other locations planned to open in the Central Valley

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Raising Cane’s celebrates its grand opening of the first Central California location in Hanford Wednesday.

The popular chicken finger restaurant is located at 1765 W. Lacey Boulevard in Hanford and will hold a crew of 170 members.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was hosted by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce, representatives for State Senator Melissa Hurtado, Congressman David Valadeo and Assemblyman Rudy Salas.

This is a new market for the restaurant chain and it is the first restaurant with a double kitchen and a double drive-thru.

The restaurant is located across the Hanford Mall and near the Naval Air Station in Lemoore.

Hanford’s new Raising Cane’s will serve customers through its mobile app, takeout, dine-in, double drive-thru and on its patio.

Hours are Sunday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.

The Hanford location is the latest in the restaurant chain’s plans for California, with ten additional restaurants currently under construction throughout Central and Northern California.

These are the other locations planned to open this year in the Central Valley:

Visalia – August 31

Tulare – September 7

Clovis – October 5

Fresno (Blackstone Avenue) – November 30