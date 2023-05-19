MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – While California ranked as one of the most expensive states to raise a child, several areas in the Central Valley were significantly less and under $30,000.

Hanford and Corcoran were the least expensive places to raise a child in the Central Valley coming in at $21,147 per year.

Visalia was the second least expensive per year to raise a child coming in at $21,450, while Madera and Fresno came in at $21,930.

Merced is the most expensive place to raise a child per year in the Central Valley coming in at $22,765.

Annual food costs for a child come in between $1,768 and $2,111, with childcare costing an average of $9,051 annually.

Factors that determined the yearly cost include childcare, food, housing, transportation, and other necessities within each metro area.