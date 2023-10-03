FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Spooky season just got better as Rasin Hell Ranch returns to Madera this October.

Rasin Hell Ranch is said to be voted the Central Valley’s scariest haunted attraction and is opening on Saturday.

The haunted “house” (as it’s described by organizers) is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and Sundays. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and ticketing ends at 10:00 p.m.

General Admission single attraction tickets start at $20 and multi-attraction tickets start at $35.

The Bloody Mary’s Beer Garden is serving beer, wine, and cocktails from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. in a 21+ only admission area. Organizers say it’s the only haunt serving drinks along with the scares.

Raisin Hell Ranch says they also introduced a Weekday Season Pass for those who can’t get enough fright and screams. The pass is good for every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night, plus the 30th and Halloween Night, the 31st. There is a one and two-person option, and the pass holder can bring anyone they would like so that they can scare a different friend on every visit.

Organizers say due to the intense nature of this haunted attraction, parental discretion is advised and there are no refunds. This haunted attraction is recommended for 12 years and up.

Tickets are on sale now through Rasin Hell Ranch.