FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a year of community members filing complaints, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Civil Unit and a debris removal company contracted out by the county conducted a homeless encampment cleanup project at a site in Raisin City.

The homeless encampment was located in a public alleyway near S. Ormus Avenue and South Henderson Road. It had been deemed messy and unsafe by the community and, at its peak, there were about 15 people were camped there. For the past few months deputies had kept in contact with the people staying in that area letting them know that a cleanup was being planned and that they would have to leave.

On Monday, deputies gave them their final notice to vacate. On Monday, November 14 all but two people had vacated the area. The two remaining people owned an RV that was blocked by trash. The debris removal company used its equipment to clear a path and free the RV so that it could be moved.

Homeless service advocates were on hand to help and try to offer relocation opportunities for those there. They also contacted several people in the area, including some that had originally been staying at the site. They are now working together to explore possible housing options available to them.

The debris removal company will continue working in the area for the early part of this week to remove trash and debris until the cleanup is done. Officials say the community has been very appreciative, contacting deputies and thanking them for their work to improve Raisin City.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office encourages property owners to monitor their grounds on a regular basis and make sure they are secure. If trespassers or vehicles appear on the property, report it to their office right away.

Officials add that taking a proactive approach to these situations helps the county reduce the number of homeless encampments on public and private lands.