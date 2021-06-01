‘Rainbow Lawn’ installed outside Fresno City Hall for first day of Pride Month

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Supporters of the LGBTQIA community and its allies gathered around Fresno City Hall on Tuesday for the first day of Pride Month.

The Rainbow Lawn event invited supporters to bring Pride flags and support of the LGBTQIA cause.

A change in policy led to a heated debate between Fresno city council members about free speech, and who gets to decide what flags are allowed to fly in front of city hall.

Previously, Fresno’s City Manager would decide which flags are allowed to fly in front of Fresno City Hall, but councilmembers decided they would instead decide which flags are allowed.

Councilmembers against the change, as well as Mayor Jerry Dyer, say flying the Pride flag would exclude other groups.