Rain is good news, but one farmer says more can be done to preserve water

FRESNO, (KSEE) –The rainy weather is good news for the agriculture industry in the Central Valley, but farmers remain carefully optimistic about the recent storms.

“This rain does help fill the soil profile with moisture, which is very much needed,” said Joe del Bosque, a farmer in Firebaugh. “We hope to get more, and hopefully get the moisture down to three or four feet, which is where the roots of these almonds are right now.”

The rain helps more than the trees.

“A lot of the rain and snowfall in Shasta is captured and stored in the reservoir there. That water is able to sustain us through the spring and summer when we need irrigation.”

However, Del Bosque points out that the recent storms are not enough to offset two years of drought and severe water reductions.

“This field right here behind me should’ve been melons this year but it was fallowed. We didn’t plant anything this year.”

Del Bosque said the region needs five or six more storms to help the local reservoirs. In the meantime, he said farmers continue finding ways to conserve water.

“We started putting drip irrigation on our farm more than 20 years ago.”

He also asks Sacramento to use storm runoff to recharge the groundwater supply.

“We hope and pray that the state captures as much of that runoff as possible because it’s gonna go out to the ocean,” said Del Bosque. “We farmers are trying to step up to the challenge of producing what people want to eat, and not just in the U.S but across the world.”

Farmers are also waiting for the federal government to release its water allocation report for Fresno County. The ag industry is likely to face cuts for another year.