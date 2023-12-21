FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE): Wet weather is bringing flood warnings to part of Fresno and concerns to drivers as you hit the roads.

According to the National Weather Service, the rain is expected to continue overnight on Wednesday.

The rain coming down across the Central Valley impacting the roads across the city of Fresno, and freeways to get out.

“We’re expecting rain through tonight so expect the rain to continue,” said Antionette Serrato, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.

The storm is expected to continue Wednesday night, and that could lead to more flooding along our roadways.

“With roadway flooding and urban areas, there is always a heightened chance for roadway flooding since the runoff flows so quickly through there,” said Serrato. “18 inches of water can sweep away an SUV, a foot of water can sweep away a compact car, so even though you think you might get through.”

“The heavy storms and the rain, it does a number on our roads,” said Brian Russell, the assistant director of Public Works with Fresno.

Russell says year-round, the city prepares for this.

“We’re in good shape to be able to handle the calls that come in,” Russell said. “Making sure that our pumps are ready, and our storm drains are being cleared and making sure that we have the resources ready to go in case of a storm emergency.”

Back in June, the Fresno City Council approved granting more funding to Public Works, to go after the pothole problem in the city.

“That wasn’t enough so now by adding these additional crews we can see some improvement on the patchwork, but we still have a ways to go,” he said.

They hope to patch up as much as they can, while the NWS predicts more storms like these on the way to start 2024.

The California Highway Patrol also encourages you to drive slowly and cautiously when it rains. Give the car in front of you more room, and always wear your seatbelt.