FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Farmers and growers welcome the rain in the Central Valley, Tuesday.

Rain during crucial months earlier in the year can be harmful to some crops and harvests. The Fresno County Farm Bureau says this storm couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We say that here in the San Joaquin Valley, from November first, let it pour, and so hopefully from this point forward over the next four months, we see a lot of storm activity follow this one,” said Ryan Jacobsen with the Fresno Farm Bureau.

At this time of year, a majority of growers will take as much water as they can get.

“Whatever mother nature decides to give us rain right now, just let it keep on coming. We need as much of it as we can get. We’re so far behind at this moment that every little bit is going to be critical for us,” said Daniel Hartwig.

Hartwig is in charge of water management at Wolf Farming on the West side of the valley. To Hartwig, this rain is more than welcome.

“There really hasn’t been any federal water that’s come this way. We’ve been stuck having to rely on our groundwater resources,” said Hartwig.

The rain in the valley usually means snow in the mountains this time of year, which holds there until a ‘not-so-rainy day’ for farmers.

“We really need as much water to come in and saturate the groundwater, but we really really need that snow because that’s what helps get us through those summer months,” said Hartwig.

“The fact that we’re starting to see some storm activity is better than what we saw this water last year,” said Jacobsen.