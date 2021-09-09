Rain and lightning passing through Fresno County tonight

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Rain and lightning are passing through Fresno County and Madera County Thursday night.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) thunderstorms will impact portions of the Kern County mountains and desert, coastal range, and the southern Sierra through the evening hours.

Thunderstorms are also possible in the Sierra north of Fresno County on Friday. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 a.m. Friday morning, as showers are expected to continue after 4 a.m.

Temperatures will decrease below the century mark but will remain above seasonal normals for mid-September.

