MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A rail service linking agricultural exporters in San Joaquin Valley to the Port of Los Angeles could be coming in 2028, says the executive director of the Port of LA Eugene Seroka, according to an article in the American Journal of Transportation.

In 2017, Merced County Supervisors unanimously agreed to enter an agreement with the Port of LA, hoping to create an inland port at the former Castle Air Force Base.

Seroka told the American Journal of Transportation that from the standpoint of the port of LA, they were encouraged to see the state spend and invest nearly $50 million into the development, describing regular rail service from Merced County to San Pedro Bay as ideal.

Earlier this year, the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) announced that Merced County was successful in its bid for a $49.6 million grant to build out an inland port at Castle Commerce Center in Merced County.

Officials say the new additions will be instrumental in moving goods to and from the Port of Los Angeles, the Port of Long Beach and the Port of Oakland – while making Merced County a point for inland goods movements.