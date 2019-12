The cleats of Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr are shown before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Oakland Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr (#4) wore special cleats outfitted with Valley Children’s Healthcare artwork on the field Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Check out the cleats @derekcarrqb is wearing during Sunday's @Raiders game! We thank him and his family for supporting our mission to become the best provider of healthcare services to children in the Valley.



To join Carr's team, visit:https://t.co/0SHfFQncCF #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/rLAEFR2V4l — Valley Children's (@CareForKids) December 6, 2019

It's bigger than football.



Charitable causes our guys are supporting for #MyCauseMyCleats » https://t.co/mEJFXT3cCM pic.twitter.com/I0U0Awoe8z — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) December 8, 2019

Carr wore the cleats as part of the NFL’s #MyCauseMyCleats initiative and his organization DC4Kids that supports Valley Children’s.

