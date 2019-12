OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — It’s the end of an era in the East Bay.

Today is the final Raiders game at the Oakland Coliseum.

We are expecting an emotional Raider Nation to show up in full force.

Raiders will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:05 p.m.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.