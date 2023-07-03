MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two stranded rafters that were on an inflatable pool on the Merced River in Snelling were reported to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, deputies say on Monday.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue and Recovery Team says they responded to a call for two stranded rafters over the weekend.

Deputies say the rafters were on an inflatable pool raft that was not rated for a river or any type of rapids. The rapids pushed the raft into a tree, causing it to pop.

Sheriff’s officials state the rafters were able to get to an island in the middle of the river, but this was a life-threatening situation not only for the rafters but also for the rescue personnel.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public the water is extremely fast and is not safe. They asked the public not to put themselves in a situation to endanger their life or the lives of the rescue personnel.

They also say, depending on the circumstances of the emergency response, the person responsible could be charged for the cost of the rescue operation, which could be up to $12,000.