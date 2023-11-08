FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $2 million check was given to Radio Bilingüe to support their network’s plan for a new facility during a check presentation on Wednesday, officials said.

Assemblymember Arambula secured State General Funds in the State budget for the $2 million allocation.

Radio Bilingüe was established as an important voice for Spanish-speaking underserved and underrepresented communities. Officials say they have expanded to 25 stations across the Valley, California, and the nation.

For several decades now, Radio Bilingüe has shown that it is much more than one radio station. Under the leadership of Co-Founder and Executive Director Hugo Morales, it is a trusted messenger to our Latino and Indigenous communities in the San Joaquin Valley and beyond, and this was especially vital during the COVID-19 pandemic when important information needed to be communicated in Spanish and Mexican Indigenous languages to the underserved. Assemblymember Arambula.

Officials say Radio Bilingüe is the leading Latino-issues-focused public radio producer in the United States, with offerings ranging from news to cultural programming used by stations nationwide, all originating from their studios on Belmont Avenue in South Fresno.

Radio Bilingüe has long proven its importance in public service and advocacy for equity for marginalized communities, whether it’s about education, health care, immigration, government, the arts, and more. The station is integral to the lives of many people, and it is my hope that this State allocation will help guarantee a new home that the network needs to continue its invaluable work in the years ahead, including a hoped-for space for training Fresno area youth in community media. Assemblymember Arambula.

The check presentation was held at Radio Bilingüe located at 5005 E. Belmont Ave. in Fresno.