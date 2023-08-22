FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A racist outburst at a Fresno Mcdonald’s goes viral on social media with hundreds of thousands of engagements since being posted over the weekend.

The man in the video stepped in when he says, the woman was degrading McDonald’s employees. Now, he’s being called a hero.

According to the woman’s employer, she is no longer employed.

Luis Aceves is the man who confronted the woman in the video.

His friends were recording the whole incident while they were at lunch together when he says the woman exploded at employees over a soda.

“You [can’t] come in here and try to degrade people. (bleep) you, you (bleep) Mexican. Hey!”

This video is of a Central Valley woman using a racist term on a man at this Mcdonald’s on Fresno and Shaw Friday.

“I felt like that was when I needed to step in,” said Luis Aceves.

The man in the video is Aceves. His friends were recording the video that now has hundreds of thousands of views.

“Employees were already explaining that someone was cussing at them through the window, the drive-thru window. We overheard them too,” he said.

“For me, it was like alright that’s none of my business, but then once she started sitting there telling people who are you look at where you work, look at what you’re wearing, you’re at working at McDonald’s, you can even hear it on the video,” said Aceves.

Our newsroom confirmed with her employer that the woman in the video is Gina Aiello.

The dental office of Jack Ohanesian sent out a statement on Saturday saying she was first on administrative leave, but later, they released a new statement saying, “An employee who was seen on video making offensive comments is no longer part of our team… Our diversity is our strength. It’s a cornerstone of our lives and of [our] dental practice.”

Despite the racist remarks, however, he isn’t holding any grudges toward Aiello and is wishing her the best.

“I love my Raza, I love my Mexican culture man,” said Aceves.

“We shouldn’t even be doing this to each other. We’re all struggling and finding out purpose in life, and it just sucks when sometimes we have a bad day,” he said.

We tried to reach Mrs. Aiello through her phone number to get her side of this story, but she did not pick up our call.