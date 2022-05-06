FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified Students walked out of class on Friday after a photo started circulating on social media on Thursday, depicting what looks like a student wearing a Ku Klux Klan-like hood.

“Bullard High School has a long history of racist and insensitive actions against students of color and other marginalized students,” a student from Edison High School said during a press conference addressing the issue.

Fresno Unified has confirmed multiple students were involved.

Superintendent Bob Nelson said the photo is racist, and the district has had enough, and the students will be disciplined.

“We have to start drawing a line in the sand and say as these situations that are culturally insensitive occur, we’re going to deal with it with the fullest penalty that we can,” Nelson said.

The photo sparked a march from students at Edison High School, chanting phrases like “hold them accountable” as they made their way to the district headquarters.

Fresno Unified leaders say they’re listening, and the history of repeated incidents at Bullard needs to end.

“I’m proud of what you’ve done today, but I’m also sorry for what you had to do today,” Fresno Unified School Board Member Andy Levien said.

Parent Elisha Henderson said her two children who go to Bullard are scared and frustrated after seeing this picture.

“I am in great fear for my children’s safety, we are in constant communication after this incident, both my children were in tears,” Henderson said.

Community organizer Stacy Williams said the culture at Bullard needs to change.

“It was triggering honestly, we’ve been here before. I was here a couple years ago with a blackface incident. These students are traumatized,” Williams said.

The district also said they’re still investigating what kind of supervision the students had in the weight room when the picture was taken.