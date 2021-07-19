Quick-thinking Sanger police officer saves man from choking, police say

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Thanks to the quick thinking of a Sanger Police officer, a man survived accidentally choking at a party in Fresno, police say.

Officer Jorge Fernandez of the Sanger Police Department was attending a graduation party on June 5 in Fresno when police say another partygoer began to choke on food. The man tried unsuccessfully to dislodge the food by himself, but Officer Fernandez was able to use the Heimlich Maneuver to save the man from choking, police say.

Sanger Police Chief Gregory Garner commended Officer Fernandez for his actions and according to Sanger Police, he will be considered for an award at the department’s annual meeting and awards ceremony.