Quick response by firefighters saves Visalia home from major damage

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Quick actions by firefighters Saturday night saved a Visalia home from sustaining major damage, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the area of 3700 W. Victor Ave. just after 10 p.m. for a reported residential structure fire, Battalion Chief Tom Van Grouw said. Responding crews saw smoke coming from a garage.

The blaze was quickly contained to the garage by crews and prevented it from spreading into the residence and attic.

Everyone inside escaped the structure and no injuries were reported.

Van Grouw said damage to the property and its contents were limited to an estimated $6,000 due to the quick response by firefighters.

The fire department attributed the cause of the fire to an overheated radio controlled battery that was placed too close to combustibles.

