FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two friends are dead after two motorcycles crashed head-on into each other, CHP says.

It happened around 9 p.m. near Mount Whitney and Garfield Avenues just outside of Riverdale.

Investigators say the two men who were killed were friends, but they still have many unanswered questions.

Like why the two weren’t wearing helmets and why they were riding off-road vehicles on an actual road.

“It’s one of these collisions that really have us scratching our head, it’s really hard right now to find exactly the reason for the crash we do believe they hit head-on in one of the lanes,” said Mike Salas with the California Highway Patrol.

He says both riders were both thrown from their bikes during the crash and died at the scene from their injuries

“Both riders were not wearing their motorcycle helmets again which could have contributed to their severe injuries,” Salas continued.

Aside from not wearing their helmets, both drivers were riding off-road vehicles that did not have headlights.

“Poor lighting, they couldn’t have seen each other obviously were going to be looking into that it definitely was in this case nighttime, a country road with very poor lighting in the area,” said Salas.

Sgt. Salas says this is exactly why off-road vehicles don’t belong on the street.

“If it’s an off-road vehicle again, it belongs off-road. Always have proper lighting and a safety helmet,” said Salas.

Salas says he doesn’t believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The two men’s names have not been released, but are described to be in their thirties and forties.