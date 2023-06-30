FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they call a “questionable death” Friday morning in Laton.

Detectives say they responded to the area of Fowler and Tache Avenues around 1:30 a.m. According to officials with the Sheriff’s Office, there was a medical call to a home. When EMS arrived they found an 82-year-old man, who had suffered significant injuries. He would later be pronounced deceased due to the nature of his injuries.

According to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti three people in the home we detained and interviewed. No arrests have been made.

“We’ve since interviewed them to gather information of what they know occurred inside the house. So right now, we’re investigating this as a questionable death. It could be a homicide. We’re just not there yet to know enough information.” said Botti.

We’ll be updating this as soon as more information is made available. If you have any additional information regarding this case please call. The Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.