FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno city leaders raised the Israeli flag at Downtown Fresno’s Eaton Plaza Thursday morning as tensions continue to rise amongst people due to the Israel and Palestine conflict.

City leaders say they raised the Israel flag to stand in solidarity with the country – but it resulted in a crowd of people in support of Palestine as well.

“If people in this community and anywhere else support the terrorist activity that occurred on Saturday in Israel, then I would question their allegiance to the United States of America,” said Dyer.

Dyer was also confronted by pro-Palestine protestors at Cornerstone Church on Wednesday night. Police ultimately got protestors to separate and back off.