FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Get ready to have your dancing shoes ready, because The Big Fresno Fair announced Tuesday that Quebradita Fest has been added to the Fresno Fair lineup.

Featuring in the Quebradita Fest lineup will be Mi Banda El Mexicano de Casimiro, Banda Machos, Banda Maguey, and the Banda Vallarta Show. The band is known for their iconic music of Mi Banda el Mexicano as they say they are finding their place today as a viral music sensation by performing not only regional Mexican music but also rock and jazz.

Tickets for this event will go on sale on September 22, at 10:00 a.m. first to the Big Fair Fan Club members, the Fair’s free email newsletter, as part of an online-only pre-sale. Organizers say those who do purchase through the fan club will also be able to purchase 50% off their fair admission ticket.

For those not a part of the fan club email newsletter, tickets will go on sale at the Fair Box Office or online on Tuesday, September 26 at 10:00 a.m.

Box office hours for the fair are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.