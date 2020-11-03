Quarantine delays arraignment for pro-Armenia rally stabbing suspect

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The arraignment for the man accused of stabbing three protesters at a pro-Armenia rally near Fresno’s Riverpark was delayed Monday.

Court documents show that the hearing was moved after 41-year-old Jaime Fonseca was placed in quarantine at Fresno County Jail.

Fonseca is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 18.

He is facing three charges of assault with a deadly weapon, as well as an illegal weapons charge for reportedly carrying an illegal dagger, following the incident on Wednesday. He remains on a $135,000 bail.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.