Quarantine delays arraignment for pro-Armenia rally stabbing suspect

Jaime Fonseca, 41 (image courtesy of Fresno Police)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The arraignment for the man accused of stabbing three protesters at a pro-Armenia rally near Fresno’s Riverpark was delayed Monday.

Court documents show that the hearing was moved after 41-year-old Jaime Fonseca was placed in quarantine at Fresno County Jail.

Fonseca is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 18.

He is facing three charges of assault with a deadly weapon, as well as an illegal weapons charge for reportedly carrying an illegal dagger, following the incident on Wednesday. He remains on a $135,000 bail.

