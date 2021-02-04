Push continues to try to get more COVID-19 vaccine to the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A day after the Fresno County Department of Public Health said they’re anticipating receiving just 8,000 doses a week, the Fresno City Council passed a resolution Thursday with the goal to bring attention to the issue.

“Unfortunately, something is happening where our county is being left behind,” Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi said.

Councilmembers adding that when more vaccine becomes available, the city is ready to step up to help the county with distribution sites and staffing.

“Without an all hands on deck approach, we’re not going to get to the point of herd immunity,” Councilmember Miguel Arias said.

Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria said Fresno City College has about 200 staff and nursing students ready to help administer the vaccine, adding that she’s working with local hospitals to determine if they have doses they can distribute among those who are most vulnerable.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced two FEMA vaccine distribution sites coming to the state – one in Oakland and another in Los Angeles. Local leaders and health officials are hoping the Central Valley receives one as well.

“We have some of the most vulnerable populations here in this region. We have folks that are on the frontlines of the ag industry that if it wasn’t for them, our entire nation’s food supply would be in jeopardy,” Soria said.

In Tulare County, Carrie Monteiro with the Health and Human Services Agency said they are receiving around 2,000 to 5,000 doses of each the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines a week. But she adds that’s not nearly enough to even get through those who are eligible in Phase 1B Tier 1, which includes those who are 65 and older, educators, and food and agricultural workers.

“With our volunteers, with our capacity, and our model, we can easily execute 5,000 doses a day to residents,” Monteiro said.

But they need more supply – an issue that counties throughout the Central Valley are facing.

In Madera County, only those who are in Phase 1A and those who are 75 and older are eligible.

“That’s what’s really concerning about not having one of those large sites being located in the Central Valley when we’ve been identified as having more essential workers per capita as well as a higher impact with regards to hospitalization and deaths due to COVID,” Madera County Public Health Director Sara Bosse said.

“Why they wouldn’t prioritize one of those federal sites in the Central Valley is really kind of baffling,”