TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead following a domestic disturbance dispute that led to a pursuit and an officer-involved shooting incident on Saturday morning according to the Tulare County Sheriff Department.

Officials say that around 10:45 a.m. Sheriff’s received a call for service at the 15700 block of Beachwood Avenue in the community of Ivanhoe, California. The victim told deputies that her boyfriend had allegedly placed a gun to her head, choked her, and was now inside his GMC Envoy outside of the residence.

Sheriffs say around 10:50 a.m. upon arrival they observed the suspect’s vehicle as it fled the scene. The deputy in pursuit then lost the suspect due to the foggy conditions.

Once contact was made again, deputies say they dispatched a “be on the lookout” to all law enforcement noting that the suspect was armed and dangerous.

Around 11:30 a.m. authorities say they attempted an enforcement stop but the suspect failed to yield which led to a pursuit.

The pursuit continued towards SR-198 from Lomitas Drive and traveled west on SR-198 before the suspect collided with a vehicle at the intersection of SR-198 and Road 196.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle was approached by officers who gave numerous commands to the suspect. The suspect failed to comply with the commands given by the officers which ultimately resulted in an officer-involved shooting and the suspect was struck by gunfire.

Officers say they immediately provided life-saving measures to the suspect and called for emergency medical personnel. Once they arrived at the scene the suspect was pronounced deceased.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the investigating agencies.