LINDSAY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A purse with about $30,000 was found and eventually returned to its rightful owner Wednesday, according to the City of Lindsay.

Officials say a person found a purse in the parking lot that contained more than $30,000 in it.

While some may have thought to pocket the money, this Good Samaritan immediately turned in a large sum of cash.

Lindsay Police say they were able to track down the owner and they were given the money back.