FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A kitten was rescued by California Highway Patrol officers they responded to a report of a possible stolen car fire.

“We were Johnny on the spot when responding to a possible stolen car fire along with our friends at the Fresno Fire Department,” said a post on the CHP Facbook page.

CHP officers were able to pull the cat from the burning car. Officials said the kitty was taken to the Fresno SPCA and is resting comfortably.