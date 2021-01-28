Puppy rescued from vacant home fire in Fresno found sealed in a bag

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters in Fresno responding to a vacant structure fire Thursday rescued a small puppy Thursday – found sealed inside a backpack.

Crews responded to the home on the 3800 block of E. Woodward and found someone had been intentionally burning wire on the building’s floor.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

A subsequent search of the home found the small puppy sealed in a backpack inside the room the fire started in. The puppy was turned over to the Central California SPCA.