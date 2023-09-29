FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Fall is officially here which means pumpkin patches have arrived in the Central Valley.
According to Visit Fresno County there is a wide variety of pumpkin patches in the Central Valley that include getting ready to open up.
- Sunflower Farm Stand, 18266 E Kings Canyon Rd, Sanger
- Monday – Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Planet Pumpkin, 640 E Nees Ave. Fresno, starting October 1st to the 31st
- Monday – Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Sunshine’s Farm, 284 South Temperance Ave. Fresno
- Monday – Friday 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Saturday – Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Wild Patch Pumpkins, 225 W Bullard Clovis, starting October 1st to the 31st
- Monday – Friday 4:00 pm – 9:00 p.m., Saturday – Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Sweet Thistle Farms and Rocky Oats Goat Creamery, 5365 Mendocino Ave. Clovis
- Only the weekends of September 24 to October 22nd, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m
- Billy Bob’s Pumpkin Grove – Hobbs Grove, 14265 E. Goodfellow Ave., Sanger
- Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- LoMac Pumpkin Patch, 2674 N. Westlawn Ave. Fresno
- Wednesdays – Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Hillcrest Pumpkin Patch, 6943 S. Reed Ave, Reedley
- Weekends 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (from September 29th until October 29th)
- Simonian Farms, 2629 S. Clovis Ave., Fresno
- Monday – Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Clovis House of Holidays, 9472 N. Minnewawa Clovis
- Monday – Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Pumpkin King Pumpkin Patch, 40004 HWY 41 Oakhurst
- Monday – Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
All Pumpkin Patches listed will be open for business on Sunday and will remain open until at least October 31.
From taking family photos, sunflower and corn mazes, and of course pumpkin picking, there is something for everyone to do this fall season in Central Valley.