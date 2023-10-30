FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Mad science met Halloween fun at the Tower District’s Root Access’s Third Annual “Pumpkin Hacking” event on Oct. 29.

Members and their families decorated pumpkins using all kinds of interesting tools, like lasers and 3D-printed accessories.

Root Access staff say they serve the community by allowing members access to all kinds of technology for personal projects.

“It’s really all about self-expression and making something that you think is cool that you want to put on your porch for Halloween.” said Derek Payton, founder and executive director of “Root Access”

For more information about more upcoming events Root Acess is hosting, visit their website.