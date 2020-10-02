Pump manufacturer expands Fresno plant, bringing new jobs

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Fresno is now the new headquarters for the making of a highly-efficient pump.

Trillium Pumps USA makes different kinds of pumps in different cities around the world.

The company is expanding their Fresno facility to consolidate in one location, the making of a particular kind of pump — Trillium Flow Technology’s WSP Self-Primer.

Trillium CEO David Paradis says headquartering the making of these pumps in Fresno makes sense from an efficiency standpoint.

“Our products are starting to get smarter, in the sense that we’re starting to be able to tell our customers when bearings are wearing and maintenance needs to be done in real time,” Paradis said.

Paradis works in Texas during his visit to Fresno he spoke with Lead Assembler Israel Aguilera about a new tool they’re designing.

“To make it safer we developed a tool with our engineering crew. It’s a simple driver and you hold it like a handle similar to how you hold a baseball bat. We’re away from the danger. Our hands are away from the contact points,” Aguilera said.

Paradis and Fresno Mayor Lee Brand cut a ribbon Thursday to mark the expansion of the south Fresno facility.

“It’s really fun to see the advancement of the technology but yet see the legacy and heritage that’s in these products,” Paradis said.

As work on different aspects of the self-primer pump consolidates to Fresno, the company plans to hire more than fifty new workers. Other current employees will move from their other locations such as Salt Lake City.

“I actually bought a house here in the Tower District. First home and I have a beautiful wife and two beautiful boys,” Aguilera said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.