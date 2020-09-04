Public’s input sought on different aspects of Fresno’s police dept.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno and the Commission for Police Reform are seeking the public’s input on different aspects of the city’s police operations, procedures and policies in response to local and national demands for changes in policing.

A website, https://www.fresno-cpr.com/, has been created that includes a list of commission members, along with schedules, agendas, minutes and recordings of committee and sub-committee meetings, and contact information for the commission, said Mark Standriff, city spokesman. It also features an online survey created by Fresno State’s Sociology Department to facilitate questions about respondents’ personal views, experiences, and opinions about policing in Fresno.

The survey, which is anonymous and takes roughly no more than 10 minutes finish, is available in English, Spanish, Hmong, Punjabi and Arabic.

People who complete the survey are able to reply with their comments in a text box after each question, Standriff said. The survey has a time limit to finish and will only allow one submission from the same IP address.

The commission will use the responses to help identify reform recommendations to the City Council for consideration.

Links to the surveys can be found here:

