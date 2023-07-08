VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Transdev, the service operator for the Visalia Transit system, began striking and withholding services Saturday morning, according to the City of Visalia.

As of 12:01 a.m. the city says transit services, including fixed route bus service, V-Line, Dial-A-Ride, and Sequoia Shuttle (both Gateway and Park buses) are all suspended until an agreement is made and Transdev can reestablish operations with qualified drivers and dispatchers.

In addition to regular routes in Visalia, Transdev also provides service to and from Goshen, Farmersville, and Exeter. The city says bus riders in these communities, as well as Visalia bus patrons, will need to find other means of transportation until the work stoppage ends.

The city also says that negotiations have been taking place over the last week, but to this point, no deal has been reached between it and Transdev.

Should routes be restored officials say priority will be granted to essential services, such as Dial-A-Ride, which is the on-demand service intended to transport individuals with disabilities and the elderly.

The city recommends that riders check online at www.visaliatransit.com for the latest information, and says Greenline customers can call 1-877-404-6473 for information Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The public may also check the city’s social media platforms for updates.