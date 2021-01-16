Public Safety Power Shut off expected in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — PG&E notified the Madera County Officer of Emergency Services of a Public Safety Power Shutoff event that is expected to affect several areas Monday.

Officials say power is expected to be de-energized Monday around 4:00 p.m. while restoration is estimated to occur by Thursday.

The PSPS event is expected to affect the areas of 41 North (Sugar Pine), Central Camp, Cascadel Woods, and Redinger Lake. Wawona and Fish Camp in Mariposa County will also be impacted.

Officials say community resource center sites will be available at Yosemite High and North Fork Schools.

The two sites will be outdoor, and open to the public Monday 3:00 p.m through 9:30 p.m, and 8:00 a.m. through 9:30 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday.

You can check for the latest updates at: https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/updates/

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is recommending residents in the affected areas to start preparing for this event.