Public safety fears fuel concern in Tulare County inmate release

VISALIA, California (KSEE) – As approximately 8,000 more inmates are set to be released from California prisons due to COVID-19 concerns, Tulare County’s District Attorney’s Office says all it does is move a potential problem.

The DA’s office sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom after learning thousands of convicted felons will be released as early as August, including 53 inmates in Tulare County.

“It seems to me that based on what I’m seeing from the CDCR and the governor’s office they are saying well we need to address a potential harm, and all they’re really doing is taking a potential harm and moving it from the prison system into the community,” said Tulare County Assistant District Attorney David Alavezos.

Alavezos says the inmates being released have convictions such as lewd act on a child, voluntary manslaughter, robbery, and child abuse. Among them, a 45-year-old Terra Bella man with 11 DUI convictions.

“When we send people to prison it has to do with the fact that they’re a danger to the community. We’re taking them out of the community to make the community safer.”

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says those at the local level were never asked for their input.

“I’m not directly opposing anything the governor’s office is doing but I am in opposition to the thought process – and much of that thought process – for release needs to rest with those in their own local community versus a global or statewide resolution for release,” said Boudreaux.

Boudreaux says releasing inmates sends the wrong message to the victims.

“For us, our victims are our families, our victims are our neighbors. We were elected and put in these positions to look out for our family and friends in the communities who live here.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.