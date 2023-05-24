MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A public request has been made to the City of Madera to have a Pride flag raised for June.

The request called for the community to stand together in solidarity during June’s Pride Month to pass a resolution with Madera City Council to have a Pride flag-raising ceremony.

On June 7 at 6:00 p.m., the city council will hold a meeting where the public forum will request to put the flag-raising ceremony on their agenda.

On June 21 at 6:00 p.m., the council will then vote on the request to have a Pride flag raised.