Proud Boys member from Oakhurst arrested for assaulting officers in U.S. Capitol breach, officials say

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, rioters supporting President Donald Trump storm the Capitol in Washington. The House is poised to launch a new investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection on Wednesday, Jan. 30, with expected approval of a 13-person select committee to probe the violent attack. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

OAKHURST, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – An Oakhurst man who authorities say is a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys was arrested Wednesday for assaulting officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia says that 39-year-old Ricky Christopher Wilden of Oakhurst was caught on camera cheering as the doors to the Capitol were opened before spraying an unknown substance at officers who were standing guard at the east door.

Wilden was arrested after he was identified and has been charged with federal offenses including assaulting, resisting, and impeding officers while inside of the Capitol building.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the Eastern District of California on Wednesday afternoon.

Since January 6, authorities have arrested 465 people on charges related to the Capitol breach, including 130 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.