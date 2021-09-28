Protestors block entrance of Foster Farms facility in Livingston

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2013, file photo, a truck enters the Foster Farms processing plant, in Livingston, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities were called out to the Foster Farms plant in Livingston after protestors blocked the entrance on Tuesday afternoon.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says a group of protestors gathered outside of the facility.

At some point during the protest, deputies say a small group used a U-Haul to block the main entrance before chaining themselves to the truck.

The Sheriff’s Office says the protestors also chained themselves to several concrete barrels they brought to block the entrance.

Protestors also reportedly blocked the entrance by laying down on the ground.

According to a statement from Foster Farms, the protestors are part of an animal rights group called Direct Action Everywhere.

“The Direct Action Everywhere activists are blocking private property and represent a safety hazard to vehicular traffic and our employees. We are working with law enforcement to safely resolve the situation,” wrote Ira Brill, Vice President of Communications for Foster Farms.

The Sheriff’s Office says that while it believes in the right to protest, blocking the entrance of business will not be tolerated.

California Highway Patrol officers also responded to the protest.