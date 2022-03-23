FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Advocates for affordable housing protested outside of City Hall on Wednesday, accusing city council members of a lack of transparency and demanding city leaders host open meetings with the community about the local housing crisis.

“Stop having closed-door meetings about housing policies that impact the entire community. We believe the Mayor is silencing us,” said affordable housing advocate Alexandra Alvarado.

In 2021, the city brought in a consulting group to study displacement in Fresno, host community meetings, and identify actions to reduce and prevent it. It resulted in a package of policy recommendations given to the city at the end of the year that protestors say they have ignored while they make their own plans that benefit specific developers, landlords, and real estate investors.

“Why not moved forward with the one that’s been researched, the one that’s been paid for, the one that had community engagement?” Alvarado said.

“All of the community input that went into those ‘Here to Stay’ meetings all last year. They’re putting it aside,” said Amber Crowell with Faith in the Valley.

Forty-six recommendations were included in the Here to Stay report. Activists are demanding the council take action on ten recommendations they believe will have the most immediate and robust impact.

“The ones that we’re asking for immediately: stronger protections on just-cause evictions, a full comprehensive right to council, and rent stabilization,” Alvarado said.

We reached out to Mayor Dyer, council president Esparza and councilmember Tyler Maxwell but none of them provided comment. Dyer is supposed to present a One Fresno housing plan at a workshop in April.