Demonstrators speak out on conditions of nursing home in Reedley

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE) — Demonstrators gathered outside Golden LivingCenter in Reedley Sunday morning to speak out on the conditions there, and encouraging people to check on their loved ones.

Maricela Pacedo says her mother is a resident at the facility and has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now questioning how the staff responded.

“She had already tested positive for 24 hours, and they still had her in the same room with a resident, instead of being by herself. So the bottom line is that we were not notified. Family members are not being notified about what is going on in this facility, ” Pacedo said.

Pacedo said she was frustrated about the condition of the building, saying she’s noticed large cracks in the windows that have since been boarded up.

