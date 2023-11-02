FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Protesters in support of Palestine confronted Fresno City Councilmembers over the city’s stance over the war in the Middle East.

There were strong emotions on display at the meeting. Local protesters say they want city council members to support a cease-fire as the death toll grows in the Gaza Strip.

Yusuf Robinson was born and raised in Fresno.

He said he is here to educate Fresno City Council Members on the impact the war is having on civilians living in Gaza.

“I feel like the reason why people are people with power and status or staying silent is because of fear of loss,” said Robinson. “Fear of loss of the people or groups of people that put them in that position.”

Over a dozen people showed up to Tuesday morning’s city council meeting to express the same concern.

Some say the city’s decision to display the Israeli flag in Eaton Park last month shows favoritism.

“I’m asking number one, that we should also recognize what Palestinians are going through,” said one of the public commenters at the meeting. “If we’re going to raise the Israeli flag, we should also raise the Palestinian flag.”

Others with family in Gaza say they’re having a hard time coping.

“I can’t sleep. I can’t work. I could barely eat anything,” said Fresno resident Layla. “It’s just really taking over my mental health in all aspects and shape and form.”

Members of Peace Fresno say it’s time for the U.S. to pull back military support

“We need to stop sending our military to Israel,” said organizer with Peace Fresno Camille Russell. “We are pouring fuel on the fire. “

District Six Council-member Garry Bredefeld says both sides are suffering, but the ongoing tragedy is the result of the October 7th slaughter of civilians by Hamas.

“I can hear the pain that they have. We all grieve over innocent lives, whether it’s in Gaza, whether it’s in Israel,” said Bredefeld. “The fact is, though, Israel was attacked on October 7th, 1500 Israelis have been killed. They were killed by Hamas.”