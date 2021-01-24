Protesters gathered outside Tower Theater for the third weekend in a row

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Protesters gathered outside the Tower Theater Sunday morning for the third weekend in a row.

The historic theater is in escrow to be sold to Adventure Church, but the group says it’s not a good fit.

Some have accused Adventure Church of being anti-LGBTQ – saying those views go against everything the Tower District represents.

However, the church has denied those accusations, saying they have a diverse congregation and welcome all.

“It’s a place where everyone can congregate and be together, it’s inclusive, and I just don’t believe that the church has that type of mission in mind when it decided to establish here,” Tower District Resident, James Martinez said.

The Painted Table Catering Company has also submitted an offer to buy the theater and the owners say they’ve been getting hateful emails.

One sent last week says in part, “You bit off more than you can chew… Once escrow closes, watch what happens next” – with several expletives, including a homophobic slur.

Adventure Church said in a statement they do not believe the person who sent the email attends the church.

Adding that Adventure Church does not agree with or condone that type of behavior.

According to the Painted table, the owners of the Tower Theater have decided to wait until February 15th to make any decisions on the sale.

The building would also have to be re-zoned by the city before the church can move in.