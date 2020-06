FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Protesters gather in front of city hall in downtown Fresno Sunday afternoon over the killing of George Floyd.

Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall said about 3,000 to 3,500 protesters attended the demonstration Sunday.

The peaceful protest took place in front of city hall with 250 officers monitoring the protest.

“What I saw today was truly beautiful.”



.@FresnoPolice Chief Andy Hall addresses media after #WeCantBreathe demonstration, highlights:



-says around 3000 to 3500 people attended

-had 250 officers assigned to this

-will continue to monitor places like retail stores in coming days pic.twitter.com/qiC1neAAhY — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) June 1, 2020

