Protest in Fresno against state’s stay-at-home orders set for Saturday

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A group campaigning to end California’s stay-at-home orders are scheduled to gather in Fresno on Saturday.

Local members of the Libertarian Party are moving forward with their plans for a protest on Saturday outside Fresno City Hall.

The demonstration was originally announced Thursday – then canceled after Fresno City Council approved an emergency order prohibiting-mass gatherings of 50 people or more.

“A lot of uncertainty around whether or not that would be enforced, whether or not that would apply to our protest,” said John Prosser with the California Libertarian Party. “I know some people have given some advice saying they don’t think this would apply if it would go to court that we would probably win the case.”

The Libertarians say, based on the amount of support, they decided to go forward with the protest and announced Friday evening that it was back on.